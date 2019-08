The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Graves County and Eastern Carlisle County until 1:30.

At 12:45, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lovelaceville, moving Southeast at 20 miles per hour.

Hazards of the storm include 60 mile per hour winds and nickel sized hail.

Locations of impact include Arlington, Lowes and Fancy Farm.