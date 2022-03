The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lake, Obion, Gibson and Dyer County, along with Fulton and Hickman County in Western Kentucky until 4:30.

A severe thunderstorm was located near Hayti, Missouri moving northeast at 75 miles per hour.

Reports indicated the storm was packing 60 mile per hour winds, which could cause damage to roofs, siding and trees.