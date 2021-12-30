Severe Thunderstorms and Winter Temperatures in Forecast for Ken-Tenn Area

Severe thunderstorms and Winter weather are in the forecast for the Ken-Tenn area, with the start of the New Year.

The National Weather Service forecasters are focusing on an approaching storm system on New Years Eve Friday and New Years Day on Saturday.

A Hazardous Weather Outlook has been posted, with the Weather Service placing all of West Tennessee, along with Fulton, Hickman, Carlisle, Graves and Calloway County in Western Kentucky, in a Level 2 threat of storms for Friday night into Saturday before noon.

These storms could produce damaging winds, large hail, an isolated tornado, and rainfall amount up to and over three inches.

On Saturday, the Ken-Tenn area will see high temperatures near 65, with wind gusts as high as 35 miles per hour.

Overnight Saturday night, forecasts are calling for temperatures to plummet to the low 20’s, with wind chill factors nearing the single digits.