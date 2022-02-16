Severe Weather Alert Day for the Ken-Tenn Area

Forecasters say large parts of Tennessee and Kentucky will be at risk for powerful thunderstorms, and possibly tornadoes, as a storm system moves into the area for Thursday.

The National Weather Service has already placed all of Northwest Tennessee and Western Kentucky in a Level-2 zone for the possibility of severe thunderstorms and a possible tornado.

Forecasters say the timeline for the possible storms is in an area of 10:00 until 2:00 tomorrow.

A Wind Advisory is now in affect until 6:00 on Thursday afternoon, with south winds of 20-to-30 miles per hour, with some gusts as high as 50 miles per hour.

The area will also see a drastic change in temperatures tomorrow, with mid-day highs in the mid-60’s, which will fall to the upper 40’s by late afternoon.