Severe Weather Alert Day for the Ken-Tenn Area
Forecasters say large parts of Tennessee and Kentucky will be at risk for powerful thunderstorms, and possibly tornadoes, as a storm system moves into the area for Thursday.
The National Weather Service has already placed all of Northwest Tennessee and Western Kentucky in a Level-2 zone for the possibility of severe thunderstorms and a possible tornado.
Forecasters say the timeline for the possible storms is in an area of 10:00 until 2:00 tomorrow.
A Wind Advisory is now in affect until 6:00 on Thursday afternoon, with south winds of 20-to-30 miles per hour, with some gusts as high as 50 miles per hour.
The area will also see a drastic change in temperatures tomorrow, with mid-day highs in the mid-60’s, which will fall to the upper 40’s by late afternoon.