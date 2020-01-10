The Ken-Tenn area still has a threat of strong to severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall overnight tonight and tomorrow.

Current radar models have been steady in showing a timeline of 4:30-to-5:30 Saturday morning, for a line of severe thunderstorms to move through the area.

This line of storms could bring strong, straight line winds, heavy rainfall and the possibility of spin-off tornadoes.

Spurring all of this activity is much unusual weather for January 10th and 11th, in which daytime temperatures today will be close to 70-degrees, with nighttime lows tonight around 65-degrees.

Wind gusts tonight and Saturday are expected to range from 20-to-35 miles per hour, with winds Saturday night still at 30-miles per hour, as temperatures drop to around 32-degrees.

With the approaching storm front, the National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch from midnight tonight thru 6:00 on Saturday night, and a Wind Advisory beginning at 6:00 tonight, continuing thru 6:00 on Saturday night.

Ken-Tenn area residents are being urged to keep their cell phones charged, and weather radios on, in able to receive the latest information of weather conditions during the overnight hours.