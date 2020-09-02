A tornado rolled across a portion of West Tennessee, winking at Obion County, and brought rain and wind to Samburg before moving towards Woodland Mills and crossing the Kentucky state line Tuesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning around 5:30 for Obion County, as witnesses said they spotted a funnel cloud approaching Woodland Mills. Obion County Sheriff’s Officers were on standby watching the funnel cloud from a distance.

Several photos showed up on Facebook, and Thunderbolt Radio News posted pictures of the tornado in the air moving toward Kentucky as it began to soften.

WCMT Talk and News followed the path of the tornado on radio last evening and an advisory for severe storms expired at 11:00 Tuesday night.

Those who hear tornado warnings on the radio, TV, or receive them on their cellphones are reminded to take the warnings seriously.