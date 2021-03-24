Severe weather, including hail and tornadoes, possible Thursday

Forecasters are predicting another outbreak of severe storms in the area Thursday.

The national Storm Prediction Center says the greatest threat Thursday will be focused in the northern parts of Mississippi and Alabama and in West Tennessee.

National Weather Service forecaster Phil Baker tells Thunderbolt Radio News there’s a chance of less severe storms Thursday morning, but the more severe storms are expected late Thursday afternoon.

Baker says several key factors in the atmosphere will determine the severity of Thursday’s storms.

Baker says along with the threat of tornadoes, damaging winds and locally heavy rain will also be possible.