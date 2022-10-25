Severe Weather Threat for Ken-Tenn Area for Tuesday

The National Weather Service said a severe weather threat continues for the Ken-Tenn area today.

Weather service officials have issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook, due to the possibility of strong damaging winds, heavy rainfall and the possibility of a spin-up tornado.

Forecasts indicate a line of storms to move into Northwest Tennessee and Western Kentucky around the noon hour.

The storm system is in conjunction with a passing cold front, which will also drop temperatures.

Current forecasts indicate the local area could see wind gusts of 40 miles-per-hour or stronger, with a Wind Advisory issued until 7:00 tonight.