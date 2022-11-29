Severe Weather Threat Remains Tonight for Ken-Tenn Area

The National Weather Service says the Ken-Tenn area still has the possibility of severe thunderstorms today, that could include tornadoes.

Memphis National Weather Service meteorologist Andy Chiuppi gave Thunderbolt News an update on the approaching storm system.(AUDIO)

Chiuppi said the danger of the approaching system is the formation of individual cells.(AUDIO)

The meteorologist said the current Level 2 zone for the Ken-Tenn area means conditions are favorable for storm activity.

Storm watches are expected to be issued today in advance of the approaching system.