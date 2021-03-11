Sewer cap repair planned for Greenfield

Work is planned to repair a sewer cap along Highway 54 in Greenfield.

An exact date hasn’t been determined, but the work is estimated to take place within the next week.

The Greenfield City Board voted Tuesday night to approve up to $15,000 dollars for the emergency repair work.

A lane restriction will be in place, with tractor-trailers having to detour around the section where the work will be done.

Once an exact date has been confirmed, Greenfield City Recorder Callie Smithson will release more information.