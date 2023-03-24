Sex Offender Arrested After Going to Paducah Church Containing Day Care

A man released to a halfway house in Paducah has been arrested for violating his parole, and for failing to comply with the sex offender registry.

Paducah police say 44 year old Adam Hicks was taken into custody, after he was found at a church that has a daycare.

Reports said Hicks was at the church requesting money for a bus ticket to Bowling Green.

He was convicted of sexually abusing two girls, ages 5 and 9, in Warren County in 2003, along with felony theft by unlawful taking.

Police reports said Hicks was released to the Paducah halfway house on February 21st, and walked away from the facility Sunday.

On Monday, Probation and Parole officials obtained a warrant charging him with parole violation.