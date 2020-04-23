Authorities say a registered sex offender in East Tennessee is charged with child abuse and murder in the death of his infant daughter.

News outlets report 24-year-old William Richard Shaffer was indicted Wednesday by a Sullivan County grand jury on charges of aggravated child abuse and first-degree murder.

Bristol police said in a statement that emergency crews responded April 14 to Shaffer’s home due to a report of an unresponsive infant, who later died. Police say officers though the death was suspicious and began investigating.

Shaffer is being held in the Sullivan County Jail.

(AP)