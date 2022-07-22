Sexton, Grills Answer Questions During Union City Forum

A question and answer forum was hosted at the Farm Bureau Office in Union City on Thursday morning.

Speaker of the House, Cameron Sexton, and 77th District State Representative, Rusty Grills, responded to issues from about 40 people in attendance.

Speaker Sexton was forced to join the group by Zoom, after early morning airplane issues canceled his trip to Union City.

Following the event, Representative Grills said the nearly one-hour session delivered some important information for the community members.(AUDIO)

