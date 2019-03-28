Fulton police have made an arrest for a sexual assault on the campus of Fulton City High School.

Police reports said officers were called to the school Wednesday, after a faculty member reported a sexual assault on the campus.

During the course of the investigation, it was determined that 18-year-old Rodney Hollowell had sexual contact with a 15-year-old female without her consent.

The report said Hollowell was taken to the Fulton Police Department for questioning, and admitted to having sexual contact with the juvenile.

He was arrested and charged with first-degree rape, and first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor.

Hollowell was being held at the Fulton County Detention Center, with no bond has been set at this time.