A warrant has been issued for a Union City man on charges of aggravated sexual battery.

Union City police reports said officers responded to Nash Street Apartments, where the victim said she was awakened from her sleep by a man with a large knife.

The woman said 53 year old Scott Mayberry held the hunting knife to her throat, and attempted to remove her clothes.

When the victim began to yell for her sister, Mayberry reportedly put his hands over her mouth and threatened her life.

Police reports said Mayberry fled the scene when the victims sister came into the room, but left the knife at the residence.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Scott Mayberry, of Union City, is urged to contact Union City police or their Crimestoppers Tip-Line.