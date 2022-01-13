Shark Tank: 4-H Edition

Westview students recently competed in the 4-H version of the popular series focused on entrepreneurship and great business ideas.

To participate, students could work in teams or individually and had to develop a product concept, business plan, commercial and make a presentation before judges.

Westview’s (from left to right) Michael Collier, Joseph Roupe, and Jacob Foltz were recognized for their 3-D printing version of orthopedic casts. Brian Hicks received recognition for his cybersecurity scanning idea.

All are shown with teacher and Future Business Leaders of America advisor Kimberly Elliott.

(Karen Campbell, Weakley County Schools Communications Director)