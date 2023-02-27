Sharnecce Currie-Jelks claims another OVC Player and Freshman of the Week honor

For the second straight week, UT Martin women’s basketball forward Sharnecce Currie-Jelks picked up two weekly honors handed out by the OVC after being tabbed both the OVC Player of the Week and Freshman of the Week.

Currie-Jelks garners her second OVC Player of the Week in as many weeks while earning her school-record ninth OVC Freshman of the Week honor. As the regular season concludes, the Skyhawks dominated the OVC Freshman of the Week honors this season as the group combined to win 12 of the 16 selections this season.

A native of nearby Jackson, Currie-Jelks averaged 22.5 points and 7.0 rebounds per game last week while shooting 63.3 percent from the floor. She also tallied seven steals, five assists and three blocks in a pair of victories over Tennessee State and Morehead State.

The freshman forward scored 27 points while adding six rebounds, four steals, three assists and two blocks in the team’s home finale victory against Tennessee State on Thursday night. She then came back to add 18 points, eight rebounds and three steals in a road win at Morehead State to conclude the regular season.

Currie-Jelks and the Skyhawks earned the No. 5 seed in this week’s OVC Basketball Championship field and will take on Morehead State Wednesday afternoon at 1:00 in the first round. Airtime is at 12:30 on WCMT.