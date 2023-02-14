Sharnecce Currie-Jelks claims school-record seventh OVC Freshman of the Week honor

UT Martin women’s basketball forward Sharnecce Currie-Jelks set a new program record by earning her seventh OVC Freshman of the Week honor after notching three consecutive games in double figures.

A native of nearby Jackson, Tennessee, Currie-Jelks has been one of the Skyhawks most consistent performers this year and a favorite for OVC Freshman of the Year after claiming her seventh freshman of the week honor this season. She is just the second player in school history to earn at least six weekly honors but the first to garner seven.

Currie-Jelks scored in double figures in all three games last week while averaging 16.0 points and 7.3 rebounds per game while adding five blocks and four steals. From the field, she shot 47.4 percent and made 12-of-14 free throw attempts (85.7 percent).

The freshman began last week with her fourth 20-point performance of the season after scoring a game-high 26 points while adding six rebounds in a road victory at Evansville. She came back to tally her third double-double of the year with 11 points and 10 rebounds while adding three blocks against Eastern Illinois. Finally, she continued a stretch of six consecutive games in double-digits offensively with 11 points, six rebounds and two blocks against Little Rock.

Currie-Jelks and the Skyhawks return to action Thursday night when they host SIUE with tipoff slated for 5:30.

(UTM Sports Information)