Sharnecce Currie-Jelks garners third OVC Freshman of the Week honor

For the third time this season, UT Martin forward Sharnecce Currie-Jelks has garnered OVC Freshman of the Week honors after three consecutive impressive performances last week on the road.

Currie-Jelks continued her strong freshman campaign after posting a big week by averaging 17.0 points and 4.7 rebounds per game in a three-game road stretch at South Dakota State, South Dakota, and Missouri State. She shot 47.8 percent from the floor while tallying three blocks, two steals and two assists.

The Jackson, Tennessee native scored in double figures in all three games – stretching her streak of double-digit performances to eight consecutive games. Against one of the best mid-major programs in the country, she tallied 14 points and four rebounds against South Dakota State. Then against South Dakota two nights later, she scored a career-high 23 points while also snagging four rebounds in the victory. She wrapped up the week with 14 points and six rebounds against Missouri State.

Currie-Jelks currently ranks in the top-five amongst OVC leaders in both scoring (13.8 ppg) and rebounding (6.5 rpg). She also sits third in field goal percentage at 52.0 percent while ranking sixth with nine blocks.

The Skyhawks have combined to win five of the six weekly OVC freshman of the week honors with the team’s lone absence coming on a week in which they did not play.