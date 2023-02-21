Sharnecce Currie-Jelks named both OVC Player and Freshman of the Week

UT Martin women’s basketball standout Sharnecce Currie-Jelks cleaned up the OVC weekly awards after sweeping up both OVC Player and Freshman of the Week honors after a pair of strong performances.

A native of nearby Jackson, Tennessee, Currie-Jelks is no stranger to the weekly publicity as she claimed her school-record eighth OVC Freshman of the Week honor while earning the first OVC Player of the Week selection of her career.

The freshman forward nearly averaged a double-double against SIUE and Tennessee Tech by scoring 21.5 points and 9.0 rebounds per game while shooting 63.3 percent from the field. Additionally, she tallied four steals and a block on her stat line.

Currie-Jelks began the week by scoring 26 points while recording eight rebounds in an overtime win against SIUE on Thursday night. The game marked the fifth 20-point outing of her season. Then against Tennessee Tech, she notched her fourth double-double of the season after adding 17 points and 10 rebounds in the contest.

Overall, Currie-Jelks has scored in double figures in eight consecutive contests while reaching that plateau 19 times this season. She also ranks fifth in the OVC in both points (14.2 ppg) and rebounds (6.8 rpg) while sitting third in field goal percentage (52.4 percent).

(UTM Sports Information)