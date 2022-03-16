Sharon Board hears concern on voting for non-resident property owners

The Sharon City Board will look into amending a 2020 ordinance requiring non-resident property owners to vote by mail.

At Monday night’s Sharon City Board meeting, President of B & R Machine and Gear, Nick Sudzum addressed the board about his opposition to being required to vote by mail.

(AUDIO)

Sharon Alderman James Gary Roberts said he spoke with Weakley County Administrator of Elections Alex Britt about giving non-resident property owner voters a choice of voting by mail or in-person.

(AUDIO)

Sharon Fire Chief Gary Eddings, who’s also a County Commissioner, said he would talk with Mr. Britt regarding the costs involved, if any, in giving out-of-town property owners a choice in their method of voting.

The Board will revisit the topic next month.