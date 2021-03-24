Sharon City Board hires John Andrews as new Chief of Police

John Andrews is the new Chief of Police for the City of Sharon.

Chief Andrews was hired yesterday during a special-called meeting of the Sharon City Board.

Andrews comes to the Sharon Police Department with 20 years of law enforcement experience. He’s previously served as the Henry Police Chief and works part-time for the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

Chief Andrews told Thunderbolt Radio News why he wanted to be Chief of Police for Sharon.

Andrews also told us what makes a good Police Chief.

John Andrews’ first official day as Sharon Police Chief will be Tuesday.