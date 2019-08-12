The Sharon City Board sits down to a lengthy agenda tonight in its August monthly meeting.

Among the items on the agenda will be a discussion of an hourly charge for mowing, a land lease for Sharon Furniture and Appliance, overgrown lots, and street paving.

Sharon City Attorney Jeff Washburn will also be at tonight’s meeting to answer the board’s questions about the mowing charge and overgrown lots.

The board will also discuss the annual re-hire of the City Recorder and Police Chief.

The Sharon City Board meets tonight at 6:30 at the Sharon Community Center.