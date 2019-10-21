The Sharon City Board meets tonight after rescheduling this month’s meeting from last week.

The board typically meets the second Monday of the month, and when the meeting falls on a holiday, the board meets on Tuesday night.

However, City Recorder Donna Stricklin says two aldermen were not able to attend last week, so the meeting was moved to tonight.

On tonight’s agenda, the Sharon Board will hear from Republic Services representative Chad Brown, and Miss Stricklin will present an order from the state water and wastewater board.

The Sharon City Board meets tonight at 6:30 at the Sharon Community Center.