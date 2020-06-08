The Sharon City Board will discuss several resolutions when it meets tonight for its regular monthly meeting.

Among the resolutions discussed will be establishing utility service fees in the municipal code and setting aside unspent funds designated for use for the future purchase of fire department equipment and parks and recreation projects.

The board will also discuss an ordinance establishing absentee by mail ballot voting procedures for non-resident property owners in city elections.

Jennifer Zimmerman with the Northwest Tennessee Development District will also be at tonight’s meeting to talk about a well grant for the city.

The Sharon City Board will be meeting tonight at 6:30 at Sharon City Hall.