Sharon City Board passes FY 2021-22 budget, gives public works and librarian raises

The Sharon City Board passed next year’s budget and gave raises to public works employees and the librarian.

During the two-hour meeting Monday night, the Board combed through the budget to fund the 75 cent hourly wage increase without having to raise property taxes.

Prior to the meeting, the mayor and aldermen negotiated the hiring of new City Recorder, Rebecca Hames, of Gleason.

She replaces longtime City Recorder Donna Stricklin, who resigned at the end of March.

Hames begins her new duties on July 1st and will give a report at next month’s meeting.