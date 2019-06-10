The Sharon City Board meets tonight to discuss next year’s budget and fixing the city’s streets.

The board will discuss street repairs and stop signs for the city, as well as, a lease agreement with Sharon Furniture and Appliance.

The board will also discuss charging for general clean-up and mowing performed by the city.

A budget meeting will take place immediately following tonight’s meeting with a public hearing on the 2019-20 budget and the second reading on the final 2019-20 budget.

The Sharon City Board meets tonight at 6:30 at the Sharon Community Center.