The Sharon City Board meets tonight to discuss the grant for the city’s new fire truck.

Grant writer Rob Goad will discuss the grant for a quick attack truck and camera.

The board will also open bids for the city’s surplus brush truck.

Tonight’s meeting will also be the first in the new meeting location at the Sharon Community Center.

The city board decided in November to move the city board meetings to the community center to accommodate more citizens.

Tonight’s meeting is at 6:30 and open to the public.