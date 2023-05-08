Sharon City Board to meet

The Sharon City Board meets Monday night over a busy monthly agenda.

The Board will hear from Mayor Donna Stricklin regarding the city recorder and city clerk positions and an audit beginning Tuesday.

Public Works Director Greg Evans will discuss tank overflow and water system improvements while Police Chief Mark Kimsey will discuss overtime and a required body cam.

The Board will also consider to approve a beer permit for Little General.

The Sharon City Board meeting will held at 6:00 at the Community Center.