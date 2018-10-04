The Sharon Corn and Music Festival continues today with a health fair, more food, and trivia.

The Health Fair is this morning from 9:00 to 11:00 at the Sharon Fire Department, and includes free health screenings and resource education from local providers, and door prizes.

Tonight, from 4:00 to 7:00 there’s a Ham and Bean Supper for $6 dollars at the Sharon Senior Center. Children 5-and-under eat free. There will also be a Dessert Auction at 5:30.

And it’s Trivia Night at 7:00 at the Sharon Fire Department.

Entry fee is $5 dollars per person with 8 people per table. There’s a $25 dollar door prize and you must be present to win.

The Sharon Corn and Music Festival continues through Saturday.

