The 13th Annual Sharon Corn and Music Festival continues tonight with two events.

The Sharon Fire Department’s spaghetti supper is tonight from 5:00 until 7:00 at Sharon School.

Spaghetti plates are $7 dollar with children five and under eating free.

The Kids Power Wheels and Bicycle Race, sponsored by Sharon Appliance and Furniture, is also at Sharon School from 5:00 until 8:00.

Tomorrow’s events include children’s and adult’s bingo.

The Sharon Corn and Music Festival runs through Thursday.