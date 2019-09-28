The City of Sharon’s 13th Annual Corn and Music Festival begins today with a full day of free events.

A pancake breakfast at Sharon First Baptist Church is from 7:00 until 9:00 followed by the Sharon Corn and Music Festival Parade at 10:00 with Grand Marshals Jimmy and Mary Helen Harris.

Other events today include a car show and antique tractor show, inflatables, corn hole contest, and corn-eating contest.

There’s live music tonight featuring the Up Dog Band, Kenny Robinson Band, and Larry Morgan and the Legends Band.

The Guns and Hoses softball game, featuring players from local law enforcement and fire departments, is tonight at 5:30, followed by fireworks at 8:00.

The Sharon Corn and Music Festival runs through Thursday night.