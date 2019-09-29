The 13th Annual Sharon Corn and Music Festival continues today with three events throughout the day.
The Highland Cemetery Walk is at 2:00 followed by the Woodlawn Cemetery Walk at 3:00.
The Southern Hospitality Tasting Party is this afternoon from 4:00 to 6:00 at the Sharon Senior Center.
The day’s events wraps up at 6:00 with a gospel singing at Corinth Baptist Church.
Tomorrow night is the Sharon Fire Department’s Spaghetti Supper at 5:00.
The Sharon Corn and Music Festival continues through Thursday night.