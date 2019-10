The Sharon Corn and Music Festival wraps up tonight with three big events.

The Ham and Bean Supper is tonight from 4:00 to 7:00 at the Sharon Senior Center. The supper is $6 dollars with children five and under eating free.

A kid’s bicycle will be given away by Tracy’s Place.

A dessert auction will also be held at 5:30.

And the festival ends with Trivia Night at 7:15 at the Sharon Fire Department. Entry fee is $5 dollars with eight people per table. A $25 dollar door prize will be given away.