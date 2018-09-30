The 12th Annual Sharon Corn and Music Festival begins today with three events.

The Woodlawn Cemetery Walk is this afternoon at 2:00, followed by a new event this year, the Southern Hospitality Tasting Party from 4:00 until 6:00 at the Sharon Senior Center. The cost is $5 dollars per person.

The day’s events wrap up with a gospel singing at 6:00 on the grounds of Corinth Baptist Church.

Tomorrow, the festival will feature a spaghetti supper from 6:00 until 8:00 at Sharon School. The cost is $7 dollars per plate.

The Sharon Corn and Music Festival continues each day this week through Saturday.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...