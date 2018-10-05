The Sharon Corn and Music Festival continues Friday with food, carnival rides, and live music.

The Sharon Senior Center will have a Horseshoe and Washer Contest from 11:00 until 1:00 at the Senior Center.

Popes’s Concessions and Rides will be open beginning at 5:00 Friday night with free rides for the community.

Sharon Parks and Recreation will be selling hamburgers and hot dogs beginning at 5:00 Friday and Saturday.

Family fun activities Friday night begin at 6:00 with a corn hole contest at the Sharon Fire Department.

The Up Dog Band performs on the Main Stage on Hollis Street from 7:00 to 9;00.

For a complete schedule of events, check out the Sharon Corn and Music Festival’s Facebook page.

