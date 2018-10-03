The Sharon Corn and Music Festival continues today with more good food and gospel singing.

A $5 dollar hamburger and hot dog sack lunch is today from 10:30 to 1:30 next to the Sharon Fire Department.

Then a barbecue supper is tonight from 5:00 to 7:00 at the fire department. The cost is $7 dollars with the Sharon Star Lodge #219 PHA doing the cooking.

The Sweet Retreat food truck will be there from 4:30 to 7:00.

Then at 6:00 tonight, bring your lawn chairs and enjoy gospel music by McKwen at the Sharon Fire Department.

The Sharon Corn and Music Festival continues through Saturday.

