The 12th Annual Sharon Corn and Music Festival is this week with lots of family-centered activities and events.

Tonight, the Sharon Fire Department is sponsoring a Spaghetti Dinner at Sharon School. Tickets are available from any Sharon Fire Department member or from City Hall, or at the door. The cost is $7 dollars with children 5-and-under eating free.

Tomorrow features three events, starting with the Quilt and Art Show from 10:00 until 3:00 at the Sharon Senior Center.

Then, it’s bingo at the Sharon Fire Department for both children and adults. Children 17-and-under can play bingo for free to win prizes, while adults 18-and-over pay $5 dollars to play. There’s a $25 dollar door prize.

The Sharon Corn and Music Festival continues through Saturday.

