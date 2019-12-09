The Sharon Fire Department is now better prepared to supply drinking water to its firemen after a donation from Volunteer Distributing Company in Dresden.

Sharon Fire Chief Gary Eddings says his department has received 100 cases of drinking water as part of an initiative for providing clean drinking water to volunteer fire departments this year.

The initiative is part of a plan announced earlier this year by Volunteer Distributing to expand the Anheuser-Busch Emergency Drinking Water Program Grant through a partnership with the National Volunteer Fire Council and committed to donating one million cans of clean drinking water to departments.

Chief Eddings applied for the program and was awarded the grant for one hundred cases.

According to Volunteer Distributing’s Randy Gregory, Phase 1 of the program was completed in late spring with the delivery of 300,000 cans of water to 26 Volunteer Fire Departments that were selected by the National Volunteer Fire Council.