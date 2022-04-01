Sharon Fire Department receives TN Fire Marshal’s Grant

The Sharon Fire Department will use a grant from the Tennessee Fire Marshal’s Office to buy new gear for its fire fighters.

Sharon Fire Chief Gary Eddings says the $21,750 grant will be used to replace old and outdated gear.

(AUDIO)

Eddings says the State Fire Marshal’s grant is essential for smaller fire departments.

(AUDIO)

Chief Eddings adds that there’s also a need for volunteer fire fighters.

(AUDIO)

Chief Eddings says the grant is a non-matching grant and no cost to the City of Sharon.