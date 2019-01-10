The Sharon Fire Department is recognizing two individuals for their service to the fire department.

Sharon Fire Chief Gary Eddings says Ali Stalter is the Volunteer of the Year for her service to the community and Sharon Fire Department.

Stalter, who moved to the area two years ago from Las Vegas, also serves Sharon as a city alderwoman and a board member of the Carl Perkins Center.

The Rookie of the Year award was given to Demarchio Lee, who has completed more than 100 hours of training in the past year and has become a fulltime firefighter at Martin Fire Department.

Andrew Couchoud was named Sharon Firefighter of the Year for his dedication and attendance at Sharon Fire Department trainings and drills.

Couchoud has completed State Firefighter 1 School, additional trainings, and also serves as first responder in the area.