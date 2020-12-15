The Sharon Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire in Sidonia Monday afternoon.

Chief Gary Eddings says around 4:30, firefighters were called to Sidonia Assembly of God where a 2001 Dodge Dakota pickup was on fire in the church parking lot.

Eddings says the 911 caller said the vehicle might have someone sitting inside, but when firefighters arrived, there was no one inside the truck.

Firefighters quickly applied a foaming agent to the vehicle to extinguish the fire, but the vehicle is a loss.

The vehicle’s owner, Frank Hayes, told firefighters that he came to the church to do some work and when he got in his truck and started it, something popped and he immediately saw fire coming from the engine compartment.

(photos courtesy of Gary Eddings, Sharon Fire Department)