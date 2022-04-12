Sharon Fire Department rookies receive certification

Sharon Fire Chief Gary Eddings presented Chase Edwards, Jake Green, and Travis Walker with their Firefighter Rookie School Certification certificates Monday night during the Sharon City Board meeting.

Over the past three months, Edwards, Green, and Walker trained for over 100 hours for the Sharon community by attending hands-on and lecture training provided by Instructor Kory Green and the Martin Fire Department.

Chief Eddings said, “Their dedication over the last three months has been above and beyond. I am proud of them.”

The three rookie fire fighters will now advance to the Live Burn Class held at the Madison County Fire Department.

Eddings said, “I look forward to working with these new firefighters and the service they will provide the Sharon community for years to come. Edwards and Green both joined our department as junior firefighters years ago, but had to wait until they were 18 to become certified and attend the State of Tennessee firefighter training classes.

Eddings added that the Sharon Fire Department is always looking to hire and train men and women to serve the community.