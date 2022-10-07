Sharon fire fighters respond to car fire, save house from flames

A Sidonia residence was spared from fire after Sharon fire fighters responded to a vehicle fire Thursday.

Sharon Fire Chief Gary Eddings says the vehicle fire happened at 3030 Sidonia Road with the owner saying his car had caught fire and was close to his residence.

The caller told dispatch that the flames were about to catch the trees on fire.

The Sharon Fire Department responded with two trucks and a rescue truck and extinguished the fire with no damage reported to the residence.