Two Sharon residents were able to escape an explosive fire that overtook a house on South Hunt Street Thursday afternoon.

According to Sharon Fire Chief Gary Eddings, a 911 call was made at 2:53 p.m. by a neighbor who heard an explosion that had occurred at the residence and witnessed flames coming from the house.

The neighbor then alerted the two individuals who were inside and both were able to safely exit the burning home.

After being dispatched, the Sharon Fire Department arrived at the scene within eight minutes to find three-quarters of the two-story house and a vehicle in the driveway fully involved in flames.

Eddings says the explosion was so violent the north wall was completely blown off the foundation and the fire explosion actually occurred on the south side of the structure.

The heat from the flames melted the vinyl siding off of a neighboring duplex, which was also starting to burn. SFD was able to extinguish this fire and prevent it from spreading.

Eddings called for and received assistance from Greenfield, Martin, Dresden, and Sidonia fire departments. Also assisting were Sharon Police Department, Sharon Public Works, and Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The West Tennessee Gas Company and the state Fire Marshal’s office were also on the scene and conducted an investigation to determine there were no additional leaks outside of the structure leading up the gas meter. There were three appliances in the house that had gas feed to them.

The official report from the Fire Marshal’s office has not yet been released.

“We are extremely grateful to the neighbors for alerting the residents inside the house and for calling 911,” said Eddings. “Thankfully no one was injured and we were able to be on scene as quickly as possible. It speaks to the testament of our community to help each other out in a time of danger.”

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...