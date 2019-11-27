A 12-year-old Sharon School student has been charged after making threats of killing other students at the school.

Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Randall McGowan says on Wednesday, deputies charged the juvenile with assault after the threats were disclosed to investigators.

Captain McGowan says the Weakley County School Board has been made aware of the threats and the juvenile’s parents have been told he is not to return to school at this time.

The Sharon Police Department is assisting the Sheriff’s Office in the case.