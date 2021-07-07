Sharon man arrested after breaking into ex-girlfriend’s house to discuss worms

A Sharon man is facing charges after breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s house to discuss worms.

Forty-two-year-old Josh Edwin Moore was arrested Thursday night by Weakley County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jamie Merrell.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim told Sergeant Merrell that she was about to take a shower, when Moore kicked in her door and began yelling at her about some type of worms that she knew nothing about.

The victim said she left the residence and when she returned, her son’s bedroom had been ransacked with the dresser drawers pulled out and clothes thrown all over the room. A fan in the living room was also broken.

Sergeant Merrell also noted that the door frame was broken.

Moore is charged with Aggravated Burglary and Vandalism and has been released from the Weakley County Jail. He appears Wednesday in Weakley County General Sessions Court.