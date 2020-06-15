A Sharon man is being held in the Weakley County Jail after allegedly robbing a family at gunpoint Sunday night as they watched the sun set.

Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Randall McGowan says around 8:20 Sunday night, a family of three were parked on a road south of Martin watching the sun set, when 20-year-old Louis Stephen Rechis III pulled up in a white SUV and blocked them in.

Rechis approached the family’s vehicle, produced a weapon, and robbed the family of $60.

McGowan says based on information obtained from the victims, Rechis was arrested Monday and charged with Aggravated Robbery.

The vehicle and weapon used in the crime have been recovered, but the money stolen from the victims was not recovered.