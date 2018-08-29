A Weakley County man was arrested on drug charges after sending texts about buying meth to a cellphone that had been seized by Sheriff’s deputies from an earlier arrest.
Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Randal McGowan says 32-year-old Matthew E. King of Sharon was arrested on multiple drug charges after investigators answered his text messages wanting to buy meth.
Investigators set up a meeting with King, where he was later arrested.
In addition to the attempt to buy the meth, King had meth in his possession when he was taken into custody.