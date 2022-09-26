Sharon Man Arrested Following Union City Traffic Stop

A Sharon man was taken into custody following a traffic stop in Union City.

Police reports said a traffic stop was made in the 1200 block of East Reelfoot Avenue on a vehicle operated by 26 year old Kentis Shuntay Coleman.

The officer at the scene reported a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, and asked the occupants to exit the vehicle for a probable cause search.

Reports said Coleman showed the officer a bag in the floorboard of the vehicle, which contained just over 41 grams of marijuana.

During a continued search, a .9-milimeter Glock 43 handgun was found under the drivers seat.

Coleman was taken into custody on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to sell, and unlawful carry or possession of a weapon.